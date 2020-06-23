774 North KENTER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE!!!. Completely remodeled single story home, fully furnished with new furniture, located right after Kenter Canyon School District. Brand new flooring, all new bathrooms, brand new kitchen and cabinetry, new windows, new doors, new heating and air conditioning system. Has a huge island with brand new top of the line appliances from Thermador, including a built-in coffee maker. No expense was spared in remodeling this gorgeous contemporary home!! Also includes an open floor plan, a huge yard with a fantastic and large HEATED pool, a huge separate living room, TV room, Many parking spaces, and much much more