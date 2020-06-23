All apartments in Los Angeles
774 North KENTER Avenue
774 North KENTER Avenue

774 North Kenter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

774 North Kenter Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE!!!. Completely remodeled single story home, fully furnished with new furniture, located right after Kenter Canyon School District. Brand new flooring, all new bathrooms, brand new kitchen and cabinetry, new windows, new doors, new heating and air conditioning system. Has a huge island with brand new top of the line appliances from Thermador, including a built-in coffee maker. No expense was spared in remodeling this gorgeous contemporary home!! Also includes an open floor plan, a huge yard with a fantastic and large HEATED pool, a huge separate living room, TV room, Many parking spaces, and much much more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 774 North KENTER Avenue have any available units?
774 North KENTER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 774 North KENTER Avenue have?
Some of 774 North KENTER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 774 North KENTER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
774 North KENTER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 774 North KENTER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 774 North KENTER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 774 North KENTER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 774 North KENTER Avenue offers parking.
Does 774 North KENTER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 774 North KENTER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 774 North KENTER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 774 North KENTER Avenue has a pool.
Does 774 North KENTER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 774 North KENTER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 774 North KENTER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 774 North KENTER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
