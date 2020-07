Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This 2 bedroom apartment is in a quiet garden style four-plex surrounded by trees, with no long corridors or hallways. It hasnewer: carpet, kitchen vinyl, paint and stove and includes a refrigerator. Also features a room air conditioner, energy efficient vinyl windows, off street parking for 2 cars and a nice common yard area. This is not your typical apartment, it is more like your own home with a yard. We do not accept dogs or smokers.