Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
772 S. Boyle Ave. 105
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

772 S. Boyle Ave. 105

772 Boyle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

772 Boyle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90023
Boyle Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
oven
Newly Remodeled Apartment - Arts District - Property Id: 25049

Newly Remodeled Arts District Apartment at very AFFORDABLE rent!!

Beautiful remodeled apartment with new stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets and floor, remodeled bathroom with new tile floors.

Building is located near freeways, bus stops, park, schools, and all the new restaurants and boutiques in the Arts District.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 772 S. Boyle Ave. 105 have any available units?
772 S. Boyle Ave. 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 772 S. Boyle Ave. 105 have?
Some of 772 S. Boyle Ave. 105's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 772 S. Boyle Ave. 105 currently offering any rent specials?
772 S. Boyle Ave. 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 772 S. Boyle Ave. 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 772 S. Boyle Ave. 105 is pet friendly.
Does 772 S. Boyle Ave. 105 offer parking?
No, 772 S. Boyle Ave. 105 does not offer parking.
Does 772 S. Boyle Ave. 105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 772 S. Boyle Ave. 105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 772 S. Boyle Ave. 105 have a pool?
No, 772 S. Boyle Ave. 105 does not have a pool.
Does 772 S. Boyle Ave. 105 have accessible units?
No, 772 S. Boyle Ave. 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 772 S. Boyle Ave. 105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 772 S. Boyle Ave. 105 does not have units with dishwashers.

