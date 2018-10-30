772 S. Boyle Ave. 105.

Amenities
Newly Remodeled Apartment - Arts District - Property Id: 25049
Newly Remodeled Arts District Apartment at very AFFORDABLE rent!!
Beautiful remodeled apartment with new stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets and floor, remodeled bathroom with new tile floors.
Building is located near freeways, bus stops, park, schools, and all the new restaurants and boutiques in the Arts District.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/25049
Property Id 25049
(RLNE5465548)