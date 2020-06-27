All apartments in Los Angeles
7716 DUNBARTON Avenue
Last updated August 26 2019 at 6:44 AM

7716 DUNBARTON Avenue

7716 Dunbarton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7716 Dunbarton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom + 2 bath home in North Kentwood on a wide, tree-lined street. Features include restored original hardwood floors, fresh paint, new light fixtures, recessed lighting and updated kitchen with quartz counters, farmhouse sink, subway tile backsplash and new flooring. Spacious, open concept living and dining room, opening up to the kitchen. All 3 bedrooms are large and have new ceiling fans. Plenty of natural light in all rooms adds to the positive vibe. Private backyard and two-car garage included. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7716 DUNBARTON Avenue have any available units?
7716 DUNBARTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7716 DUNBARTON Avenue have?
Some of 7716 DUNBARTON Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7716 DUNBARTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7716 DUNBARTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7716 DUNBARTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7716 DUNBARTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7716 DUNBARTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7716 DUNBARTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 7716 DUNBARTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7716 DUNBARTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7716 DUNBARTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 7716 DUNBARTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7716 DUNBARTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7716 DUNBARTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7716 DUNBARTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7716 DUNBARTON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
