7716 DUNBARTON Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom + 2 bath home in North Kentwood on a wide, tree-lined street. Features include restored original hardwood floors, fresh paint, new light fixtures, recessed lighting and updated kitchen with quartz counters, farmhouse sink, subway tile backsplash and new flooring. Spacious, open concept living and dining room, opening up to the kitchen. All 3 bedrooms are large and have new ceiling fans. Plenty of natural light in all rooms adds to the positive vibe. Private backyard and two-car garage included. Available now.