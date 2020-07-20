All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7708 Sedan Avenue

7708 N Sedan Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7708 N Sedan Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Located on a quiet tree lined street in a nice neighborhood is where you will find this adorable 3 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom home. The exterior was just painted and new dual pane windows were installed. Inside you will find a kitchen that is open to the living room and dining area. The kitchen has white shaker cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The laundry closet is in the kitchen too and washer/dryer are included. The living room is spacious and features wood laminate floors as well as a cozy fireplace. Both the hall bath and the master bath were just remodeled with new tile, vanities and a new bathtub in the hall bath and new frameless glass shower in the master bath. The back yard has a concrete patio with pergola and a large grass area. The front yard has a concrete driveway and a 2 car garage. Gardener is included in the rent. All of this and only a few minutes to world class dining and shopping at the Village in Woodland Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7708 Sedan Avenue have any available units?
7708 Sedan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7708 Sedan Avenue have?
Some of 7708 Sedan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7708 Sedan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7708 Sedan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7708 Sedan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7708 Sedan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7708 Sedan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7708 Sedan Avenue offers parking.
Does 7708 Sedan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7708 Sedan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7708 Sedan Avenue have a pool?
No, 7708 Sedan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7708 Sedan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7708 Sedan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7708 Sedan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7708 Sedan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
