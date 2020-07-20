7708 Sedan Avenue

Amenities

Located on a quiet tree lined street in a nice neighborhood is where you will find this adorable 3 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom home. The exterior was just painted and new dual pane windows were installed. Inside you will find a kitchen that is open to the living room and dining area. The kitchen has white shaker cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The laundry closet is in the kitchen too and washer/dryer are included. The living room is spacious and features wood laminate floors as well as a cozy fireplace. Both the hall bath and the master bath were just remodeled with new tile, vanities and a new bathtub in the hall bath and new frameless glass shower in the master bath. The back yard has a concrete patio with pergola and a large grass area. The front yard has a concrete driveway and a 2 car garage. Gardener is included in the rent. All of this and only a few minutes to world class dining and shopping at the Village in Woodland Hills.