7705 West 83RD Street

Amenities

garage air conditioning hot tub fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Dreamhouse in Silicon Beach! Playa is your destination for coastal living, stylish architecture and thriving community on LA's Westside. This is where open space, parks, dining, entertainment, new homes, and a creative tech hub come together. Stunning neighborhood in an ideal community. Just minutes from beaches, LAX and all the excitement in Silicon Beach. Be in the heart of it all! This is more than a house it is a compound. One of the largest lots in Playa with lavish fruit and avocado trees and stunning front and back yards, massive driveways and brilliant views. A Beautiful home on a rare large lot minutes from the beach. Over 10,166 sq. ft. lot. Primary house is 2520 sq. ft. with an attached 3-car garage, 4 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Step down living room and large dining room. Master bathroom has a spa tub. All wood cabinets were custom built. The kitchen is large with only the best new Viking appliances. Central air & heat. Tankless water heaters and much more.