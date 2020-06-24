All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7705 West 83RD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7705 West 83RD Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

7705 West 83RD Street

7705 West 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7705 West 83rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Dreamhouse in Silicon Beach! Playa is your destination for coastal living, stylish architecture and thriving community on LA's Westside. This is where open space, parks, dining, entertainment, new homes, and a creative tech hub come together. Stunning neighborhood in an ideal community. Just minutes from beaches, LAX and all the excitement in Silicon Beach. Be in the heart of it all! This is more than a house it is a compound. One of the largest lots in Playa with lavish fruit and avocado trees and stunning front and back yards, massive driveways and brilliant views. A Beautiful home on a rare large lot minutes from the beach. Over 10,166 sq. ft. lot. Primary house is 2520 sq. ft. with an attached 3-car garage, 4 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Step down living room and large dining room. Master bathroom has a spa tub. All wood cabinets were custom built. The kitchen is large with only the best new Viking appliances. Central air & heat. Tankless water heaters and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7705 West 83RD Street have any available units?
7705 West 83RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7705 West 83RD Street have?
Some of 7705 West 83RD Street's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7705 West 83RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
7705 West 83RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7705 West 83RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 7705 West 83RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7705 West 83RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 7705 West 83RD Street offers parking.
Does 7705 West 83RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7705 West 83RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7705 West 83RD Street have a pool?
No, 7705 West 83RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 7705 West 83RD Street have accessible units?
No, 7705 West 83RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7705 West 83RD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7705 West 83RD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College