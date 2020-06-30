All apartments in Los Angeles
770 S Grand Avenue
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:57 AM

770 S Grand Avenue

770 South Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

770 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,025* /mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,150* /mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,300* /mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,500* /mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this charming Downtown furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and spacious living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer!(ID #LAX275)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your comfortable living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this Downtown apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements
-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Pet Friendly
-Swimming Pool
-Rooftop Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Roof Deck
-Courtyard
-Media Room
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

Located in DTLA, this furnished apartment invites you to explore the heart of one of LAs fastest-growing neighborhoods. Today, the area represents the central business district of the city and hosts the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC), a world-class convention and exhibition space. From museums, like The Broad, to restaurants and bars in the Historic Core or concerts and sporting events in South Park, this modern metropolis offers a well-balanced blend of business and pleasure. Among the top attractions of the area is the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Some people say that the experience of hearing a performance in its main hall is like being inside a violin. The Arts District and Chinatown are also two of the trendiest spots in Los Angeles with new restaurants and nightlife options.

A Few Things To Note

-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

