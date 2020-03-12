All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7645 Calvin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7645 Calvin Avenue
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

7645 Calvin Avenue

7645 Calvin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7645 Calvin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Pool home **Welcome to this gated house in Reseda Ranch ** 3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a large and bright living room with vaulted ceiling** Enjoy the Large entertainer's back yard with the Sparkling Pool in the summer heat ** Fresh paint ** Copper plumbing**Laminate floor in all rooms and living room**Dual pane windows ** Newer central A/C **Cozy and updated kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel dishwasher ** Laundry area with hook ups ** Wide driveway for RV or extra parking and carport for 2 cars **Fenced all around **Rent includes pool and gardener service ** Close to shopping,restaurants and schools.**This is a large,cozy and private property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7645 Calvin Avenue have any available units?
7645 Calvin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7645 Calvin Avenue have?
Some of 7645 Calvin Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7645 Calvin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7645 Calvin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7645 Calvin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7645 Calvin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7645 Calvin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7645 Calvin Avenue offers parking.
Does 7645 Calvin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7645 Calvin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7645 Calvin Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7645 Calvin Avenue has a pool.
Does 7645 Calvin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7645 Calvin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7645 Calvin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7645 Calvin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College