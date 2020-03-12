7645 Calvin Avenue

Amenities

Pool home **Welcome to this gated house in Reseda Ranch ** 3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a large and bright living room with vaulted ceiling** Enjoy the Large entertainer's back yard with the Sparkling Pool in the summer heat ** Fresh paint ** Copper plumbing**Laminate floor in all rooms and living room**Dual pane windows ** Newer central A/C **Cozy and updated kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel dishwasher ** Laundry area with hook ups ** Wide driveway for RV or extra parking and carport for 2 cars **Fenced all around **Rent includes pool and gardener service ** Close to shopping,restaurants and schools.**This is a large,cozy and private property.