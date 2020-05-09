Amenities

7625 Reseda Blvd. #301 Available 08/17/19 Gated 2+2 Reseda condo w/views, pool + spa + more! (7625 Reseda Blvd) - Extra spacious Reseda penthouse condo w/tons of amenities! Features include: 2BR + 2BA, all on one level; open floorplan w/over 1300 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; eat-in kitchen w/dishwasher + stove/oven included; formal dining area; wet bar; vaulted ceilings; central air; carpet flooring; inside laundry w/washer + dryer hook-ups; corner unit on the top floor; balcony; city lights + mountain views; gated community w/pool + spa; access to Rec room; assigned parking; water, trash + basic cable included; 1 small pet considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



