Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7625 Reseda Blvd. #301
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

7625 Reseda Blvd. #301

7625 Reseda Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7625 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
7625 Reseda Blvd. #301 Available 08/17/19 Gated 2+2 Reseda condo w/views, pool + spa + more! (7625 Reseda Blvd) - Extra spacious Reseda penthouse condo w/tons of amenities! Features include: 2BR + 2BA, all on one level; open floorplan w/over 1300 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; eat-in kitchen w/dishwasher + stove/oven included; formal dining area; wet bar; vaulted ceilings; central air; carpet flooring; inside laundry w/washer + dryer hook-ups; corner unit on the top floor; balcony; city lights + mountain views; gated community w/pool + spa; access to Rec room; assigned parking; water, trash + basic cable included; 1 small pet considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5045371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7625 Reseda Blvd. #301 have any available units?
7625 Reseda Blvd. #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7625 Reseda Blvd. #301 have?
Some of 7625 Reseda Blvd. #301's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7625 Reseda Blvd. #301 currently offering any rent specials?
7625 Reseda Blvd. #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7625 Reseda Blvd. #301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7625 Reseda Blvd. #301 is pet friendly.
Does 7625 Reseda Blvd. #301 offer parking?
Yes, 7625 Reseda Blvd. #301 offers parking.
Does 7625 Reseda Blvd. #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7625 Reseda Blvd. #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7625 Reseda Blvd. #301 have a pool?
Yes, 7625 Reseda Blvd. #301 has a pool.
Does 7625 Reseda Blvd. #301 have accessible units?
No, 7625 Reseda Blvd. #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 7625 Reseda Blvd. #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7625 Reseda Blvd. #301 has units with dishwashers.
