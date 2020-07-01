All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7616 DUNFIELD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7616 DUNFIELD Avenue
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

7616 DUNFIELD Avenue

7616 Dunfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7616 Dunfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to this immaculate home in the highly desirable North Kentwood neighborhood. It features large bedrooms, newly refinished hardwood floors, a fully equipped kitchen, a laundry room, a long driveway to accommodate several cars and a well maintained 2 car garage. A large bonus room opens to the spacious backyard, with areas for entertaining, a pond with waterfall and an additional storage shed. Great central location, close to Playa Vista, Trader Joes, the 405, shopping and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7616 DUNFIELD Avenue have any available units?
7616 DUNFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7616 DUNFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 7616 DUNFIELD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7616 DUNFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7616 DUNFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7616 DUNFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7616 DUNFIELD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7616 DUNFIELD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7616 DUNFIELD Avenue offers parking.
Does 7616 DUNFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7616 DUNFIELD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7616 DUNFIELD Avenue have a pool?
No, 7616 DUNFIELD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7616 DUNFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7616 DUNFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7616 DUNFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7616 DUNFIELD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College