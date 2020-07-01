7616 DUNFIELD Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage extra storage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home to this immaculate home in the highly desirable North Kentwood neighborhood. It features large bedrooms, newly refinished hardwood floors, a fully equipped kitchen, a laundry room, a long driveway to accommodate several cars and a well maintained 2 car garage. A large bonus room opens to the spacious backyard, with areas for entertaining, a pond with waterfall and an additional storage shed. Great central location, close to Playa Vista, Trader Joes, the 405, shopping and more.