All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7610 N Honor Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7610 N Honor Way
Last updated August 12 2019 at 7:15 AM

7610 N Honor Way

7610 N Honor Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7610 N Honor Way, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
guest parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
This Newer built luxurious House with 4 bedrooms + loft + 2.5 baths can now be yours!!! This fully upgraded house has a private gated backyard and attached 2 car garage and plenty of guest parking available. It is equipped with Solar Panels with little to no electricity bill. House also features: private laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups, upgraded tile floors, modern kitchen w/ caesar-stone counters, custom backsplash, cabinet hardware, built-in pantry, & breakfast bar. Dining area has sliding door view of patio. Convenient guest bath. Follow the upgraded iron stair railing upstairs to light & bright loft w/ skylight. Master suite boasts walk-in closet & upgraded en suite bath w/ dual sinks, stone counter, tile floor, & shower in tub. 3 more nicely-sized bedrooms w/ mirrored closets, modern full hall bath w/ tub. Private backyard lined w/ tall bushes & roses. Enjoy best of both covered patio & grassy area! Recessed lights + plantation shutters. Smart automation features for lights, front & garage doors, & thermostat. Outlets w/ USB. Tankless water heater. Dual pane windows. Direct access to 2-car garage. Community guest parking spots. Your new home awaits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7610 N Honor Way have any available units?
7610 N Honor Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7610 N Honor Way have?
Some of 7610 N Honor Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7610 N Honor Way currently offering any rent specials?
7610 N Honor Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7610 N Honor Way pet-friendly?
No, 7610 N Honor Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7610 N Honor Way offer parking?
Yes, 7610 N Honor Way offers parking.
Does 7610 N Honor Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7610 N Honor Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7610 N Honor Way have a pool?
No, 7610 N Honor Way does not have a pool.
Does 7610 N Honor Way have accessible units?
No, 7610 N Honor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7610 N Honor Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7610 N Honor Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College