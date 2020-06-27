7610 N Honor Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking

This Newer built luxurious House with 4 bedrooms + loft + 2.5 baths can now be yours!!! This fully upgraded house has a private gated backyard and attached 2 car garage and plenty of guest parking available. It is equipped with Solar Panels with little to no electricity bill. House also features: private laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups, upgraded tile floors, modern kitchen w/ caesar-stone counters, custom backsplash, cabinet hardware, built-in pantry, & breakfast bar. Dining area has sliding door view of patio. Convenient guest bath. Follow the upgraded iron stair railing upstairs to light & bright loft w/ skylight. Master suite boasts walk-in closet & upgraded en suite bath w/ dual sinks, stone counter, tile floor, & shower in tub. 3 more nicely-sized bedrooms w/ mirrored closets, modern full hall bath w/ tub. Private backyard lined w/ tall bushes & roses. Enjoy best of both covered patio & grassy area! Recessed lights + plantation shutters. Smart automation features for lights, front & garage doors, & thermostat. Outlets w/ USB. Tankless water heater. Dual pane windows. Direct access to 2-car garage. Community guest parking spots. Your new home awaits.