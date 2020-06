Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Pack your bags and move right in! This 2,055 sf. home in the prestigious Vista Del Oro area is located ona cul de sac. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large 2 car garage, new appliance/header, new flooring throughout, recently painted and updated windows. Large backyard area with oversized 2 car garage has tons of storage and parking available. Homes like this in such great neighborhoods do not come up for rent often...it will go fast!