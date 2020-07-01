7604 Royer Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME! - Tastefully remodeled three bedroom two bathroom single story home with a bonus room! Brand new grey wood grain luxury vinyl floors throughout along with freshly painted neutral walls. Open kitchen with dark gray quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and recessed LED lighting. Bathrooms are upgraded and rooms are sizable. The bonus room has french doors which provide access to your backyard and also includes a separate front entry way, ideal for office/work purposes! Separate laundry room with an attractive barn door! Dual paned windows and a 2 car garage. Upgraded Central AC/Heat. Backyard features an awning and is fenced in all around. Landlord pays for Gardener. Tenant to supply own refrigerator, washer and dryer. Pets subject to Landlord approval. This lovely house is minutes away to Warner Center, Westfield Topanga, The Village, Fallbrook Center and much more! West Hills Hospital and Chaminade High School and other amenities near by, including Field's Market!



(RLNE5269652)