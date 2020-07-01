All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7604 Royer Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7604 Royer Avenue
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

7604 Royer Avenue

7604 Royer Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7604 Royer Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME! - Tastefully remodeled three bedroom two bathroom single story home with a bonus room! Brand new grey wood grain luxury vinyl floors throughout along with freshly painted neutral walls. Open kitchen with dark gray quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and recessed LED lighting. Bathrooms are upgraded and rooms are sizable. The bonus room has french doors which provide access to your backyard and also includes a separate front entry way, ideal for office/work purposes! Separate laundry room with an attractive barn door! Dual paned windows and a 2 car garage. Upgraded Central AC/Heat. Backyard features an awning and is fenced in all around. Landlord pays for Gardener. Tenant to supply own refrigerator, washer and dryer. Pets subject to Landlord approval. This lovely house is minutes away to Warner Center, Westfield Topanga, The Village, Fallbrook Center and much more! West Hills Hospital and Chaminade High School and other amenities near by, including Field's Market!

(RLNE5269652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7604 Royer Avenue have any available units?
7604 Royer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7604 Royer Avenue have?
Some of 7604 Royer Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7604 Royer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7604 Royer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7604 Royer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7604 Royer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7604 Royer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7604 Royer Avenue offers parking.
Does 7604 Royer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7604 Royer Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7604 Royer Avenue have a pool?
No, 7604 Royer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7604 Royer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7604 Royer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7604 Royer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7604 Royer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College