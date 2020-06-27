7601 Whitsett Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Two bedroom apartment, in an eight unit building, conveniently located at the corner of Whitsett and Saticoy St.. A bus stop just across the street, easy freeway access, park nearby.



IKEA kitchen with stainless steel stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher included

Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Laundry on site

One Parking Spot Included

Pet Friendly



Details/Logistics:

Monthly Rent: $1,795.00

Security Deposit (OAC): $1,795.00

Pet Deposit:$300.00

Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Enrique at 818-809-9194



(RLNE5059506)