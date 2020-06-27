All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

7601 Whitsett Ave

7601 Whitsett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7601 Whitsett Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Two bedroom apartment, in an eight unit building, conveniently located at the corner of Whitsett and Saticoy St.. A bus stop just across the street, easy freeway access, park nearby.

IKEA kitchen with stainless steel stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher included
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Laundry on site
One Parking Spot Included
Pet Friendly

Details/Logistics:
Monthly Rent: $1,795.00
Security Deposit (OAC): $1,795.00
Pet Deposit:$300.00
Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Enrique at 818-809-9194

(RLNE5059506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7601 Whitsett Ave have any available units?
7601 Whitsett Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7601 Whitsett Ave have?
Some of 7601 Whitsett Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7601 Whitsett Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7601 Whitsett Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7601 Whitsett Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7601 Whitsett Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7601 Whitsett Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7601 Whitsett Ave offers parking.
Does 7601 Whitsett Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7601 Whitsett Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7601 Whitsett Ave have a pool?
No, 7601 Whitsett Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7601 Whitsett Ave have accessible units?
No, 7601 Whitsett Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7601 Whitsett Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7601 Whitsett Ave has units with dishwashers.
