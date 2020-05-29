Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park fire pit on-site laundry bbq/grill garage pet friendly

756 S Orange Dr. Available 03/01/19 Corner Spanish Charmer Situated on beautiful tree lined street - No detail was spared during this renovation. Front door opens to living room with fireplace, formal living room, and center hallway leading to 3large size bedrooms. The kitchen was gutted and re equipped with top of the line Miele and Viking stainless steel appliances (even a built in restaurant grade espresso machine!) and opens up to breakfast room with built ins. The master bedroom french doors leads to outdoor deck with a fire pit. master bath features steam shower. Separate laundry room in basement. BBQ right off the kitchen, dog run, 2 car detached garage.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3275864)