7559 Penobscot Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful 5 bedroom home with massive over-sized lot and views! High ceilings, lots of light. Formal living room, formal dining room and large great room. The kitchen is spacious and very functional featuring a large center island. Beautiful wood floors and nice carpeting throughout. Master suite leads to a deck with amazing views. The home has many entertaining areas inside and out including a charming front porch, rear patio, elevated deck and huge grassy yard. The lot is very private with no visible neighbors on three sides, abundant views and plenty of green. Quiet street in one of the best areas of West Hills. Popular local schools and easy access to Warner Center and some of the Valleys best shopping and dining.