All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7559 Penobscot Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7559 Penobscot Drive
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:24 PM

7559 Penobscot Drive

7559 Penobscot Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7559 Penobscot Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 5 bedroom home with massive over-sized lot and views! High ceilings, lots of light. Formal living room, formal dining room and large great room. The kitchen is spacious and very functional featuring a large center island. Beautiful wood floors and nice carpeting throughout. Master suite leads to a deck with amazing views. The home has many entertaining areas inside and out including a charming front porch, rear patio, elevated deck and huge grassy yard. The lot is very private with no visible neighbors on three sides, abundant views and plenty of green. Quiet street in one of the best areas of West Hills. Popular local schools and easy access to Warner Center and some of the Valleys best shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7559 Penobscot Drive have any available units?
7559 Penobscot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7559 Penobscot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7559 Penobscot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7559 Penobscot Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7559 Penobscot Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7559 Penobscot Drive offer parking?
No, 7559 Penobscot Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7559 Penobscot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7559 Penobscot Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7559 Penobscot Drive have a pool?
No, 7559 Penobscot Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7559 Penobscot Drive have accessible units?
No, 7559 Penobscot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7559 Penobscot Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7559 Penobscot Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7559 Penobscot Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7559 Penobscot Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Terrace
3636 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College