Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:43 PM

7541 Jordan Avenue

7541 Jordan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7541 Jordan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
EVERYTHING IS NEW in this beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home and only $2700/month! Featuring recessed lighting, new wood
flooring throughout, new kitchen containing Quartz counter-tops with an area (that doubles as a breakfast bar area), new
Stove, new dishwasher, beautiful wood cabinetry with tons of kitchen storage space (including convenient lazy Susan shelves),
central heat & air, indoor laundry closet with washer/dryer hookups, and 2 assigned parking spaces. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a beautiful private marble bathroom with dual vanity. All other bedrooms have ample mirrored wardrobe and
the 2nd bathroom is perfect with a shower/tub combo. Under a shaded front porch area(which includes patio furniture with the
rent), you can enjoy this perfect space for barbecues or just relax peacefully to a view of the SPARKLING POOL. Excellent
location close to public transit, biking path along the Orange Line/LA River, and walking distance to the Topanga Mall, The
Village, and Warner Center. *This home is located behind the front house and pool on the same property. It’s an ADU, new
construction built in 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7541 Jordan Avenue have any available units?
7541 Jordan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7541 Jordan Avenue have?
Some of 7541 Jordan Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7541 Jordan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7541 Jordan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7541 Jordan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7541 Jordan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7541 Jordan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7541 Jordan Avenue offers parking.
Does 7541 Jordan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7541 Jordan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7541 Jordan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7541 Jordan Avenue has a pool.
Does 7541 Jordan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7541 Jordan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7541 Jordan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7541 Jordan Avenue has units with dishwashers.

