7541 Jordan Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill new construction

EVERYTHING IS NEW in this beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home and only $2700/month! Featuring recessed lighting, new wood

flooring throughout, new kitchen containing Quartz counter-tops with an area (that doubles as a breakfast bar area), new

Stove, new dishwasher, beautiful wood cabinetry with tons of kitchen storage space (including convenient lazy Susan shelves),

central heat & air, indoor laundry closet with washer/dryer hookups, and 2 assigned parking spaces. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a beautiful private marble bathroom with dual vanity. All other bedrooms have ample mirrored wardrobe and

the 2nd bathroom is perfect with a shower/tub combo. Under a shaded front porch area(which includes patio furniture with the

rent), you can enjoy this perfect space for barbecues or just relax peacefully to a view of the SPARKLING POOL. Excellent

location close to public transit, biking path along the Orange Line/LA River, and walking distance to the Topanga Mall, The

Village, and Warner Center. *This home is located behind the front house and pool on the same property. It’s an ADU, new

construction built in 2019.