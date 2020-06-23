7535 Amigo Avenue Unit C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Take a closer look at this nice 1,900-square-foot house on the Reseda neighborhood in Reseda, California now!



This unfurnished, house has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom; and it comes with 2 parking spots (uncovered).



The homey and spacious interior features a nifty and toasty fireplace in the living room.



The lovely kitchen has smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as oven/range, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and garbage disposal. Its bedrooms are restful spaces for sleeping, the bathroom is cozy. Exterior features include patio doors and a fenced yard which can be an excellent place for outdoor activities with family or friends. For climate control, the house has installed central heating.



There are in-unit washer and dryer are provided for laundry convenience.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet (will be split depending on how many people).



Only small pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Bike Score: 79



7535 Amigo Avenue is Somewhat Walkable so some errands can be accomplished on foot. It is very bikeable thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area. There are quite a few nearby public transportation options, too.



Nearby parks: West Valley Park, Yarmouth Dog Park, and Yard Park LA.



Nearby Schools:

Grover Cleveland Charter High School - 0.94 miles, 8/10

Magnolia Science Academy - 0.65 miles, 7/10

Northridge Academy High - 2.72 miles, 5/10

Reseda Elementary School - 0.36 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

DASH Northridge - 0.1 miles

744 Metro Rapid Line - 0.1 miles

150/240 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

169 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

162 Metro Local Line - 0.5 miles



(RLNE4915802)