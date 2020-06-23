All apartments in Los Angeles
7535 Amigo Avenue Unit C

7535 Amigo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7535 Amigo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Take a closer look at this nice 1,900-square-foot house on the Reseda neighborhood in Reseda, California now!

This unfurnished, house has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom; and it comes with 2 parking spots (uncovered).

The homey and spacious interior features a nifty and toasty fireplace in the living room.

The lovely kitchen has smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, and ready-to-use appliances such as oven/range, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and garbage disposal. Its bedrooms are restful spaces for sleeping, the bathroom is cozy. Exterior features include patio doors and a fenced yard which can be an excellent place for outdoor activities with family or friends. For climate control, the house has installed central heating.

There are in-unit washer and dryer are provided for laundry convenience.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet (will be split depending on how many people).

Only small pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Bike Score: 79

7535 Amigo Avenue is Somewhat Walkable so some errands can be accomplished on foot. It is very bikeable thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area. There are quite a few nearby public transportation options, too.

Nearby parks: West Valley Park, Yarmouth Dog Park, and Yard Park LA.

Nearby Schools:
Grover Cleveland Charter High School - 0.94 miles, 8/10
Magnolia Science Academy - 0.65 miles, 7/10
Northridge Academy High - 2.72 miles, 5/10
Reseda Elementary School - 0.36 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
DASH Northridge - 0.1 miles
744 Metro Rapid Line - 0.1 miles
150/240 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
169 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
162 Metro Local Line - 0.5 miles

(RLNE4915802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7535 Amigo Avenue Unit C have any available units?
7535 Amigo Avenue Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7535 Amigo Avenue Unit C have?
Some of 7535 Amigo Avenue Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7535 Amigo Avenue Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
7535 Amigo Avenue Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7535 Amigo Avenue Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 7535 Amigo Avenue Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 7535 Amigo Avenue Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 7535 Amigo Avenue Unit C offers parking.
Does 7535 Amigo Avenue Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7535 Amigo Avenue Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7535 Amigo Avenue Unit C have a pool?
No, 7535 Amigo Avenue Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 7535 Amigo Avenue Unit C have accessible units?
No, 7535 Amigo Avenue Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 7535 Amigo Avenue Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7535 Amigo Avenue Unit C has units with dishwashers.
