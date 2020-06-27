753 North HAYWORTH Avenue

Amenities

Sophisticated West Hollywood Adj. 2 Bd, 1 Bath & sun room. Just over 1200 sq ft, this 2nd floor spacious "owners unit" boasts amazing old Hollywood charm. Flooded by natural light from windows on all four sides, the unit has been updated w/high end finishes throughout from faucets to countertops including beautiful hardwood floors. Featuring formal dining rm, breakfast nook & living rm w/gas fp, in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator & central heat/air. Private single car garage w/automatic door & 2nd uncovered parking space. Direct access from private front & rear staircases. Building is manicured w/lush front yard, picket fence & roses. An excellent place to dine alfresco or enjoy refreshments. If you prefer a higher vantage you can enjoy this unit's private balcony. Very lively neighborhood filled w/restaurants, pubs, gyms & shopping. Located just minutes from the Grove. Enjoy the buzz of Weho while being able to retreat to the serenity of your quiet reprieve.