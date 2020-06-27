All apartments in Los Angeles
753 North HAYWORTH Avenue
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:10 AM

753 North HAYWORTH Avenue

753 North Hayworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

753 North Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sophisticated West Hollywood Adj. 2 Bd, 1 Bath & sun room. Just over 1200 sq ft, this 2nd floor spacious "owners unit" boasts amazing old Hollywood charm. Flooded by natural light from windows on all four sides, the unit has been updated w/high end finishes throughout from faucets to countertops including beautiful hardwood floors. Featuring formal dining rm, breakfast nook & living rm w/gas fp, in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator & central heat/air. Private single car garage w/automatic door & 2nd uncovered parking space. Direct access from private front & rear staircases. Building is manicured w/lush front yard, picket fence & roses. An excellent place to dine alfresco or enjoy refreshments. If you prefer a higher vantage you can enjoy this unit's private balcony. Very lively neighborhood filled w/restaurants, pubs, gyms & shopping. Located just minutes from the Grove. Enjoy the buzz of Weho while being able to retreat to the serenity of your quiet reprieve.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 753 North HAYWORTH Avenue have any available units?
753 North HAYWORTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 753 North HAYWORTH Avenue have?
Some of 753 North HAYWORTH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 753 North HAYWORTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
753 North HAYWORTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 753 North HAYWORTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 753 North HAYWORTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 753 North HAYWORTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 753 North HAYWORTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 753 North HAYWORTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 753 North HAYWORTH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 753 North HAYWORTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 753 North HAYWORTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 753 North HAYWORTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 753 North HAYWORTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 753 North HAYWORTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 753 North HAYWORTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
