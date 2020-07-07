7528 Flight Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking pool garage hot tub

A true entertainers dream, this home was originally built in 1947 & rebuilt in 2015. Centrally located to everything LA. There is ample street, gated driveway & 2 car garage parking. The home itself sits on an elevated lot with amazing sunset views. The front yard is terraced with a grass area, fruit trees, a fountain and sitting area. Through the oversized glass front door is a giant great room with kitchen island, gourmet appliances, wine fridge, custom lighting, sound system, and 2 large glass doors opening into the courtyard. In the private courtyard is the saltwater pool, spa, firepit, overhead lighting, outdoor kitchen and sitting area. The main house is 2 bedroom 2 baths, the master has a walk-in closet and steam shower. The back house has 2 giant bedrooms with a Hollywood bathroom between them. Behind the back house is a large grass area. The entire property is fenced, gated and has an 8-camera security system. If you are looking for a beautiful, modern, sophisticated, private and secure retreat in the city for you and your guests, it’s a true must see!