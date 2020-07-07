All apartments in Los Angeles
7528 Flight Avenue

7528 Flight Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7528 Flight Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
A true entertainers dream, this home was originally built in 1947 & rebuilt in 2015. Centrally located to everything LA. There is ample street, gated driveway & 2 car garage parking. The home itself sits on an elevated lot with amazing sunset views. The front yard is terraced with a grass area, fruit trees, a fountain and sitting area. Through the oversized glass front door is a giant great room with kitchen island, gourmet appliances, wine fridge, custom lighting, sound system, and 2 large glass doors opening into the courtyard. In the private courtyard is the saltwater pool, spa, firepit, overhead lighting, outdoor kitchen and sitting area. The main house is 2 bedroom 2 baths, the master has a walk-in closet and steam shower. The back house has 2 giant bedrooms with a Hollywood bathroom between them. Behind the back house is a large grass area. The entire property is fenced, gated and has an 8-camera security system. If you are looking for a beautiful, modern, sophisticated, private and secure retreat in the city for you and your guests, it’s a true must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7528 Flight Avenue have any available units?
7528 Flight Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7528 Flight Avenue have?
Some of 7528 Flight Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7528 Flight Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7528 Flight Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7528 Flight Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7528 Flight Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7528 Flight Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7528 Flight Avenue offers parking.
Does 7528 Flight Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7528 Flight Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7528 Flight Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7528 Flight Avenue has a pool.
Does 7528 Flight Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7528 Flight Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7528 Flight Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7528 Flight Avenue has units with dishwashers.

