752 W 10th St Unit 1/2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking garage pet friendly

Book a showing now and visit this nice 1,596-square-foot single family home in the intimate Central San Pedro neighborhood in Los Angeles, California!



This unfurnished home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. A pretty brick courtyard in front warmly greets visitors to the house. The living room and dining area have hardwood floors, suspended lighting fixtures, and interior glass sliding door that opens into a small balcony. Its sunny and well-ventilated interior also has installed wall gas heating for climate control. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will surely like the rustic looking kitchen. It is furnished with fine wood cabinetry with lots of space for storage, smooth countertop with backsplash, and ready-to-use appliances such as gas stove, oven, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. The comfortable bedrooms have built-in closets and wide slider windows with blinds. The bathroom covers the basics: a toilet, vanity with sink and shower enclosed with a frosted glass panel. A hook-up washer and dryer are readily provided for laundry needs.



A storage locker over the closed garage can be used as additional storage space.



For vehicle parking, a designated parking space is available on the street. Pets are not allowed in the property.



With an excellent walk and bike score, this location is rated as very walkable and bikeable. This means that most errands can be accomplished on foot or by bicycle, going to and from Downtown Lomita.



Walk Score: 89

Bike Score: 76



Nearby parks: San Pedro Plaza Park, John S Gibson Junior Park, and 22nd Street Park.



Nearby Schools:

San Pedro Senior High School - 1.04 miles, 6/10

Port Of Los Angeles High School - 0.33 miles, 7/10

Fifteenth Street Elementary School - 0.41 miles, 5/10

Alliance Alice M. Baxter College-Ready High School - 0.31 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

Commuter Express 142 - 0.2 miles

205 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

DASH San Pedro - 0.2 miles

246 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4800392)