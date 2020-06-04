7519 Nestle Avenue

Amenities

ALL UTILTIIES *Besides electricity* included in price. SECTION 8 approved. This BRAND NEW built 1 bed 1 bath guesthouse is a MUST SEE. This house features a new kitchen with lots of cabinets and new quartz counter tops, new stainless steel stove, microwave, new laminate floors throughout, recess lights, new bathroom, fresh paint throughout. Gated house with private side entrance!! Located in a great neighborhood in Reseda. Close to transportation and shopping and plenty of Street Parking. Furnishing includes: Brand new sofa, coffee table, TV and TV stand. Ready to move in! House also offers plenty of room on the side for additional storage. No pets please