Los Angeles, CA
7519 Nestle Avenue
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:45 AM

7519 Nestle Avenue

7519 Nestle Ave · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Reseda
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7519 Nestle Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
ALL UTILTIIES *Besides electricity* included in price. SECTION 8 approved. This BRAND NEW built 1 bed 1 bath guesthouse is a MUST SEE. This house features a new kitchen with lots of cabinets and new quartz counter tops, new stainless steel stove, microwave, new laminate floors throughout, recess lights, new bathroom, fresh paint throughout. Gated house with private side entrance!! Located in a great neighborhood in Reseda. Close to transportation and shopping and plenty of Street Parking. Furnishing includes: Brand new sofa, coffee table, TV and TV stand. Ready to move in! House also offers plenty of room on the side for additional storage. No pets please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7519 Nestle Avenue have any available units?
7519 Nestle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7519 Nestle Avenue have?
Some of 7519 Nestle Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7519 Nestle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7519 Nestle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7519 Nestle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7519 Nestle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7519 Nestle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7519 Nestle Avenue offers parking.
Does 7519 Nestle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7519 Nestle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7519 Nestle Avenue have a pool?
No, 7519 Nestle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7519 Nestle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7519 Nestle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7519 Nestle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7519 Nestle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

