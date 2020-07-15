7513 W 83rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to this inviting open, flowing open floor plan in this 2900 sf home. Featuring a family room, bright kitchen, spacious living room, 1 bed/1 bath on main floor, heated pool & spa, landscaping is maintained by landlord (Tenant must provide child-proof security fence). Spiral stairway leads to a large Master Bedroom w/private master bath and a large walk-in closet with built-in security vaults. Secondary bedrooms with a common dual sink bathroom. Laminate flooring upstairs, marble tile and hardwood downstairs. Laundry room w/sink opens to 3-car garage. 3 fireplaces, updated kitchen with walk-in pantry and separate breakfast eating area. Security camera alarm system, newer HVAC, and much more. Great Value, wonderful central location and upscale neighborhood. Midway to Playa Vista's Silicon Beach and Culver City to the east, Marina Del Rey and Venice to the north, and South Bay to the, well, south. Easy access to freeways, transportation and LAX (w/minimal noise). Don't miss this one!