Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 4 bath home - Property Id: 293512



Great family home close to top rated schools. Pets are welcome. Modern updated finishes, dark wood flooring downstairs with light and airy rooms. Spacious kitchen. Formal living room, family room and a screened in bonus room. there is a master suit with large walk in closet. One bedroom with an on-suite bath and two additional bedrooms with a large shared hall bath. there is a 3/4 bath with shower downstairs. Laundry is in the garage. The property is split with an additional dwelling unit. Completely separate entry and yard. The garage is shared. The home has 1 to 2 garage parking spaces TBD. there is substantial street parking. Home and backyard are very private.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293512

Property Id 293512



(RLNE5833551)