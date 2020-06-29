All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:20 AM

750 W 20th St - A

750 West 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

750 West 20th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Conveniently Located in Central San Pedro, This Two bedroom, One and half bath townhouse style apartment is completely renovated with new wood laminate flooring throughout, brand new carpet in bedrooms, quartz counter tops & new cabinets in kitchen & bathrooms, new bath tub & tile as well as fresh paint two-tone throughout home as well, great quality of upgrades/renovation on this home. Laundry hookups inside unit, range & oven included, other appliances would need to be provided by tenant. One car garage parking with additional storage for unit as well. Close to transportation, schools and shopping. A friendly, quaint building with only four units. Highly desirable floor plan, separating the living room, dining, kitchen half bath & laundry space downstairs & bedrooms located on second floor with a full bath.

*Small Pets Considered
*Renters Insurance is required prior to lease signing
Call Christina, or Gabby at (310) 831-0123 for questions on applying & viewing instructions.
gaby@harborpm.com / christina@harborpm.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

