750 W 20th St - A

Conveniently Located in Central San Pedro, This Two bedroom, One and half bath townhouse style apartment is completely renovated with new wood laminate flooring throughout, brand new carpet in bedrooms, quartz counter tops & new cabinets in kitchen & bathrooms, new bath tub & tile as well as fresh paint two-tone throughout home as well, great quality of upgrades/renovation on this home. Laundry hookups inside unit, range & oven included, other appliances would need to be provided by tenant. One car garage parking with additional storage for unit as well. Close to transportation, schools and shopping. A friendly, quaint building with only four units. Highly desirable floor plan, separating the living room, dining, kitchen half bath & laundry space downstairs & bedrooms located on second floor with a full bath.



*Small Pets Considered

*Renters Insurance is required prior to lease signing

Call Christina, or Gabby at (310) 831-0123 for questions on applying & viewing instructions.

gaby@harborpm.com / christina@harborpm.com

