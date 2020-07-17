All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:05 PM

750 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS

750 N Crescent Heights Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

750 N Crescent Heights Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Welcome to the Solar House. This stunning, cutting edge contemporary "smart" home features efficient, inexpensive solar-generated electricity and CONTROL 4 smart systems, integrating lights, climate, fireplaces, security, surveillance cameras, sliding gates and home audio, with an integrated iPad. 1st floor features Italian porcelain tile floors throughout and a double-sided fireplace. Enjoy top quality Thermador appliances in the open concept gourmet kitchen. Fleetwood glass doors slide open to the infinity pool, spa and outdoor entertaining area in the back. Sophisticated floating staircase to the second floor opens up to a spacious family area and 4 bedrooms, each with en suite bathroom and balcony. Serene master retreat has romantic fireplace and elegant spa-like bathroom. Imported tiles and finishes and delightful attention to detail make this home a special future-forward contemporary statement like no other on the market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have any available units?
750 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have?
Some of 750 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS currently offering any rent specials?
750 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS pet-friendly?
No, 750 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 750 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS offer parking?
Yes, 750 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS offers parking.
Does 750 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have a pool?
Yes, 750 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS has a pool.
Does 750 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have accessible units?
No, 750 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have accessible units.
Does 750 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS has units with dishwashers.
