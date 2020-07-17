750 North CRESCENT HEIGHTS

Amenities

Welcome to the Solar House. This stunning, cutting edge contemporary "smart" home features efficient, inexpensive solar-generated electricity and CONTROL 4 smart systems, integrating lights, climate, fireplaces, security, surveillance cameras, sliding gates and home audio, with an integrated iPad. 1st floor features Italian porcelain tile floors throughout and a double-sided fireplace. Enjoy top quality Thermador appliances in the open concept gourmet kitchen. Fleetwood glass doors slide open to the infinity pool, spa and outdoor entertaining area in the back. Sophisticated floating staircase to the second floor opens up to a spacious family area and 4 bedrooms, each with en suite bathroom and balcony. Serene master retreat has romantic fireplace and elegant spa-like bathroom. Imported tiles and finishes and delightful attention to detail make this home a special future-forward contemporary statement like no other on the market!