750 GARLAND AVE

Welcome to The Flat!
A brand new community with fabulous amenities in an insane location! A stone?s throw from all the good in Downtown and better yet? You can stroll to LA Live anytime you please.
Wanna know something cool? The building used to be a Howard Johnson Hotel! There is still that chill Mad Men vibe but with a mod twist.
Each micro loft is smartly designed with polished concrete floors, a sleek kitchenette with slick matte black fixtures contrasted with crisp white cabinetry and a bathroom so cool you will wonder if you are indeed, in your favorite boutique hotel.
Something else hotel-like? Those posh amenities! A gym you will actually use, A glistening swimming pool and sundeck with wow DTLA views, And a lounge-y lobby with WiFi.
You know what they say- location is everything! Easy access to the 101 and the 5, just a five minute stroll to The Staples Center, Convention Center and the Metro; then of course, AMAZING restaurants, nightlife and shopping is is right at your fingertips.
This is a can\'t miss opportunity!
Short Term to Long Term Leases Available
One Month\'s Security Deposit
Water, Trash and Gas Paid By Tenant
Small Pets Considered!!