750 GARLAND AVE

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access lobby new construction pet friendly

SLEEK MICRO-LOFT JUST STEPS TO THE LIVE! AMAZING VIEWS OF DTLA AND EVEN MORE AMAZING AMENITIES

PHOTOS OF MODEL UNIT

Welcome to The Flat!

A brand new community with fabulous amenities in an insane location! A stone?s throw from all the good in Downtown and better yet? You can stroll to LA Live anytime you please.

Wanna know something cool? The building used to be a Howard Johnson Hotel! There is still that chill Mad Men vibe but with a mod twist.

Each micro loft is smartly designed with polished concrete floors, a sleek kitchenette with slick matte black fixtures contrasted with crisp white cabinetry and a bathroom so cool you will wonder if you are indeed, in your favorite boutique hotel.

Something else hotel-like? Those posh amenities! A gym you will actually use, A glistening swimming pool and sundeck with wow DTLA views, And a lounge-y lobby with WiFi.

You know what they say- location is everything! Easy access to the 101 and the 5, just a five minute stroll to The Staples Center, Convention Center and the Metro; then of course, AMAZING restaurants, nightlife and shopping is is right at your fingertips.

This is a can\'t miss opportunity!



Short Term to Long Term Leases Available

One Month\'s Security Deposit

Water, Trash and Gas Paid By Tenant

Small Pets Considered!!