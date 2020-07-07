All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

750 Garland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westlake

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
gym
pool
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
lobby
new construction
pet friendly
SLEEK MICRO-LOFT JUST STEPS TO THE LIVE! AMAZING VIEWS OF DTLA AND EVEN MORE AMAZING AMENITIES
PHOTOS OF MODEL UNIT
Welcome to The Flat!
A brand new community with fabulous amenities in an insane location! A stone?s throw from all the good in Downtown and better yet? You can stroll to LA Live anytime you please.
Wanna know something cool? The building used to be a Howard Johnson Hotel! There is still that chill Mad Men vibe but with a mod twist.
Each micro loft is smartly designed with polished concrete floors, a sleek kitchenette with slick matte black fixtures contrasted with crisp white cabinetry and a bathroom so cool you will wonder if you are indeed, in your favorite boutique hotel.
Something else hotel-like? Those posh amenities! A gym you will actually use, A glistening swimming pool and sundeck with wow DTLA views, And a lounge-y lobby with WiFi.
You know what they say- location is everything! Easy access to the 101 and the 5, just a five minute stroll to The Staples Center, Convention Center and the Metro; then of course, AMAZING restaurants, nightlife and shopping is is right at your fingertips.
This is a can\'t miss opportunity!

Short Term to Long Term Leases Available
One Month\'s Security Deposit
Water, Trash and Gas Paid By Tenant
Small Pets Considered!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 GARLAND AVE have any available units?
750 GARLAND AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 GARLAND AVE have?
Some of 750 GARLAND AVE's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 GARLAND AVE currently offering any rent specials?
750 GARLAND AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 GARLAND AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 GARLAND AVE is pet friendly.
Does 750 GARLAND AVE offer parking?
No, 750 GARLAND AVE does not offer parking.
Does 750 GARLAND AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 GARLAND AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 GARLAND AVE have a pool?
Yes, 750 GARLAND AVE has a pool.
Does 750 GARLAND AVE have accessible units?
No, 750 GARLAND AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 750 GARLAND AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 GARLAND AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

