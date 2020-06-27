749 N Hudson Ave

Amenities

Right in the heart of Hollywood off Melrose. An extremely quiet neighborhood far away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood Blvd but walking distance to just about everything.



2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms with loft. Yours will be the master bedroom with connected bathroom and walk-in closet. Garage parking space, side-by-side spaces. Washer and dryer in unit. Everything included; high-speed internet, DirecTV with all the premium channels (HBO, Cinemax, Starz, Showtime), water, trash, gas and power.



$1,400 per month w/ $1,400 deposit.



The room can come fully furnished as you see here with a 5-piece bedroom set (2 dressers, 2 nightstands and a bed), desk, computer chair, television stand, blu-ray player and a 32inch Samsung Smart TV. That’s $600 extra for everything and it’s yours to keep. The bed has a broken board and would be an easy fix. If you have all your own stuff that’s no problem and we’ll get it out.



Unfortunately, pets are not okay.



It’s available March 1st or before. The current occupant could get out by middle of February if needed.



Your roommate is a working professional in the entertainment industry.