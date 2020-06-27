All apartments in Los Angeles
749 N Hudson Ave

749 North Hudson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

749 North Hudson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Right in the heart of Hollywood off Melrose. An extremely quiet neighborhood far away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood Blvd but walking distance to just about everything.

2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms with loft. Yours will be the master bedroom with connected bathroom and walk-in closet. Garage parking space, side-by-side spaces. Washer and dryer in unit. Everything included; high-speed internet, DirecTV with all the premium channels (HBO, Cinemax, Starz, Showtime), water, trash, gas and power.

$1,400 per month w/ $1,400 deposit.

The room can come fully furnished as you see here with a 5-piece bedroom set (2 dressers, 2 nightstands and a bed), desk, computer chair, television stand, blu-ray player and a 32inch Samsung Smart TV. That’s $600 extra for everything and it’s yours to keep. The bed has a broken board and would be an easy fix. If you have all your own stuff that’s no problem and we’ll get it out.

Unfortunately, pets are not okay.

It’s available March 1st or before. The current occupant could get out by middle of February if needed.

Your roommate is a working professional in the entertainment industry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 N Hudson Ave have any available units?
749 N Hudson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 749 N Hudson Ave have?
Some of 749 N Hudson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 N Hudson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
749 N Hudson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 N Hudson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 749 N Hudson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 749 N Hudson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 749 N Hudson Ave offers parking.
Does 749 N Hudson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 749 N Hudson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 N Hudson Ave have a pool?
No, 749 N Hudson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 749 N Hudson Ave have accessible units?
No, 749 N Hudson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 749 N Hudson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 749 N Hudson Ave has units with dishwashers.
