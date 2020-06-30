748 OXFORD Avenue

Amenities

Prime beach location adjacent to the harbor, Admiralty Park, canals, Abbot Kinney & bike path. Gorgeous home - perfect floor plan - luxuriously upgraded. The flow is great for entertaining indoors or outdoors. Family room with fireplace opens to the lushly landscaped yard. There is a romantic master suite that features a fireplace, sitting area, over-sized shower, spa tub, walk in closet and additional wardrobe closets. A roof deck to enjoy ocean breezes, city lights and mountain views. Enjoy all the benefits of Venice & Marina del Rey. Situated in the highly sought after Coeur D'Alene school district. Walled and gated for privacy and security. 2 big flat screen TV's included. One in the living room and in the master bedroom. Walled and gated for privacy and security. Available furnished or unfurnished.