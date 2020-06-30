All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 748 OXFORD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
748 OXFORD Avenue
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

748 OXFORD Avenue

748 Oxford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

748 Oxford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Prime beach location adjacent to the harbor, Admiralty Park, canals, Abbot Kinney & bike path. Gorgeous home - perfect floor plan - luxuriously upgraded. The flow is great for entertaining indoors or outdoors. Family room with fireplace opens to the lushly landscaped yard. There is a romantic master suite that features a fireplace, sitting area, over-sized shower, spa tub, walk in closet and additional wardrobe closets. A roof deck to enjoy ocean breezes, city lights and mountain views. Enjoy all the benefits of Venice & Marina del Rey. Situated in the highly sought after Coeur D'Alene school district. Walled and gated for privacy and security. 2 big flat screen TV's included. One in the living room and in the master bedroom. Walled and gated for privacy and security. Available furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 OXFORD Avenue have any available units?
748 OXFORD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 748 OXFORD Avenue have?
Some of 748 OXFORD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 748 OXFORD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
748 OXFORD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 OXFORD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 748 OXFORD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 748 OXFORD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 748 OXFORD Avenue offers parking.
Does 748 OXFORD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 748 OXFORD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 OXFORD Avenue have a pool?
No, 748 OXFORD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 748 OXFORD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 748 OXFORD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 748 OXFORD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 748 OXFORD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College