All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 748 North Avenue 66.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
748 North Avenue 66
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:41 AM

748 North Avenue 66

748 North Avenue 66 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Highland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

748 North Avenue 66, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
This is a beautiful furnished bedroom in a gorgeous, old Craftsman home in Highland Park. You have access to both bathrooms, and share all the living areas with our family (mom + two high school boys and our other adult female roomie). Your balcony looks out on our huge tree-filled yard (with some beehives in back). Conveniently located on a quiet street near the 110 and 134 freeways. Walk to Amara Kitchen, My Taco, and The Offbeat. Full disclosure: we have three goofy dogs and four pampered cats. Give us a call/email if this groovy zoo sounds good to you!

Amazing one bedroom in shared large house in Highland Park, Los Angeles. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, yard, and honey from our backyard!. Utilities included: cable, gas and internet. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Feb 20th 2020. $850/month rent. $400 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Mrs. Landlady at 323-255-9624 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Amazing 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Los Angeles. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, yard, and honey from our backyard!. Utilities included: cable, gas and internet. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Feb 20th 2020. $850/month rent. $400 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Mrs. Landlady at 323-255-9624 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Amazing 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Los Angeles. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, yard, and honey from our backyard!. Utilities included: cable, gas and internet. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Feb 20th 2020. $850/month rent. $400 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Mrs. Landlady at 323-255-9624 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Amazing 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Los Angeles. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, yard, and honey from our backyard!. Utilities included: cable, gas and internet. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Feb 20th 2020. $850/month rent. $400 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Mrs. Landlady at 323-255-9624 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Amazing 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Los Angeles. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, yard, and honey from our backyard!. Utilities included: cable, gas and internet. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Feb 20th 2020. $850/month rent. $400 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Mrs. Landlady at 323-255-9624 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 North Avenue 66 have any available units?
748 North Avenue 66 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 748 North Avenue 66 have?
Some of 748 North Avenue 66's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 748 North Avenue 66 currently offering any rent specials?
748 North Avenue 66 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 North Avenue 66 pet-friendly?
Yes, 748 North Avenue 66 is pet friendly.
Does 748 North Avenue 66 offer parking?
No, 748 North Avenue 66 does not offer parking.
Does 748 North Avenue 66 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 748 North Avenue 66 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 North Avenue 66 have a pool?
No, 748 North Avenue 66 does not have a pool.
Does 748 North Avenue 66 have accessible units?
No, 748 North Avenue 66 does not have accessible units.
Does 748 North Avenue 66 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 748 North Avenue 66 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College