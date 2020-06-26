All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 16 2020 at 2:05 PM

747 INDIANA Avenue

747 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

747 Indiana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Be the first one ever to live in this enticing and award-winning architectural home in Venice. Minutes away from the ocean, restaurants, and golf courses, the "Skywave House" is truly a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. With an open layout throughout, the fully-furnished house features five beds, five baths along with sliding large glass walls, an enclosed outdoor living room, and moveable interior partitions that can open to reveal private areas to the rest of the house and the beautiful nature surrounding it. Inspired by land, sea, and mountains, this unique home simultaneously blends elements of Japanese art while showcasing a fully-kitted Italian chef's kitchen. The home has been published in several books, magazines, design websites, and was a semi-finalist for the house of the year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 INDIANA Avenue have any available units?
747 INDIANA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 747 INDIANA Avenue have?
Some of 747 INDIANA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 INDIANA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
747 INDIANA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 INDIANA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 747 INDIANA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 747 INDIANA Avenue offer parking?
No, 747 INDIANA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 747 INDIANA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 747 INDIANA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 INDIANA Avenue have a pool?
No, 747 INDIANA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 747 INDIANA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 747 INDIANA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 747 INDIANA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 747 INDIANA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
