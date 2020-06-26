747 INDIANA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Be the first one ever to live in this enticing and award-winning architectural home in Venice. Minutes away from the ocean, restaurants, and golf courses, the "Skywave House" is truly a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. With an open layout throughout, the fully-furnished house features five beds, five baths along with sliding large glass walls, an enclosed outdoor living room, and moveable interior partitions that can open to reveal private areas to the rest of the house and the beautiful nature surrounding it. Inspired by land, sea, and mountains, this unique home simultaneously blends elements of Japanese art while showcasing a fully-kitted Italian chef's kitchen. The home has been published in several books, magazines, design websites, and was a semi-finalist for the house of the year.