7461 Minstrel Avenue

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nestled in a pleasant neighborhood of West Hills, you will find this lovely single story home situated on 7500 SQFT lot. With over 2,000 SQFT of living space, this 4 bedroom, 3 bath house offers a comfortable living space with a delightful living room complete with recessed lighting, an inviting kitchen with nice granite countertops, and a delightful family room with sliding doors to the large backyard, where you'll enjoy entertaining friends and guests, or to simply take pleasure in its serenity. New paint inside and out, new landscaping. This home provides a wonderful living arrangement, a 2-car garage, move in condition. Must see