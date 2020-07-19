All apartments in Los Angeles
7461 Minstrel Avenue

7461 Minstrel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7461 Minstrel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nestled in a pleasant neighborhood of West Hills, you will find this lovely single story home situated on 7500 SQFT lot. With over 2,000 SQFT of living space, this 4 bedroom, 3 bath house offers a comfortable living space with a delightful living room complete with recessed lighting, an inviting kitchen with nice granite countertops, and a delightful family room with sliding doors to the large backyard, where you'll enjoy entertaining friends and guests, or to simply take pleasure in its serenity. New paint inside and out, new landscaping. This home provides a wonderful living arrangement, a 2-car garage, move in condition. Must see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7461 Minstrel Avenue have any available units?
7461 Minstrel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7461 Minstrel Avenue have?
Some of 7461 Minstrel Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7461 Minstrel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7461 Minstrel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7461 Minstrel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7461 Minstrel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7461 Minstrel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7461 Minstrel Avenue offers parking.
Does 7461 Minstrel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7461 Minstrel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7461 Minstrel Avenue have a pool?
No, 7461 Minstrel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7461 Minstrel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7461 Minstrel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7461 Minstrel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7461 Minstrel Avenue has units with dishwashers.
