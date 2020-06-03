All apartments in Los Angeles
746 South LOS ANGELES Street

746 South Los Angeles Street · No Longer Available
Location

746 South Los Angeles Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Bright corner unit in one of the most charming buildings downtown, the Cornell, in the hip Fashion District. Character unit with huge steel casement windows and head on skyline and historic downtown views, modern kitchen and bath, laundry in the unit, high ceilings and concrete floors. Unit 601 has a rare reserved, subterranean parking space included! Head upstairs for some of the best amenities downtown, or right out the front door for some of the best restaurants, bars, and coffeeshops in town!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 South LOS ANGELES Street have any available units?
746 South LOS ANGELES Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 746 South LOS ANGELES Street currently offering any rent specials?
746 South LOS ANGELES Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 South LOS ANGELES Street pet-friendly?
No, 746 South LOS ANGELES Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 746 South LOS ANGELES Street offer parking?
Yes, 746 South LOS ANGELES Street offers parking.
Does 746 South LOS ANGELES Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 746 South LOS ANGELES Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 South LOS ANGELES Street have a pool?
Yes, 746 South LOS ANGELES Street has a pool.
Does 746 South LOS ANGELES Street have accessible units?
No, 746 South LOS ANGELES Street does not have accessible units.
Does 746 South LOS ANGELES Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 746 South LOS ANGELES Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 746 South LOS ANGELES Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 746 South LOS ANGELES Street does not have units with air conditioning.
