746 South LOS ANGELES Street

Bright corner unit in one of the most charming buildings downtown, the Cornell, in the hip Fashion District. Character unit with huge steel casement windows and head on skyline and historic downtown views, modern kitchen and bath, laundry in the unit, high ceilings and concrete floors. Unit 601 has a rare reserved, subterranean parking space included! Head upstairs for some of the best amenities downtown, or right out the front door for some of the best restaurants, bars, and coffeeshops in town!