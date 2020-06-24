All apartments in Los Angeles
746 S Normandie Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

746 S Normandie Ave

746 South Normandie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

746 South Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in a quiet neighborhood in the heart of Koreatown, 746 Normandie stands out from all else with its 1920's Brooklyn New York architectural beauty and classic style. 2 Blocks from Metro Purple/Red Line. Close to 101, 10, 110 Freeways, the location is central, providing easy access to all. The building is 10 minutes from downtown, walking distance to Wilshire Blvd, close to many restaurants and nightlife. Tenants also enjoy the creative energy of the building community. A very inspirational and comfortable home for many at Artiste Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 S Normandie Ave have any available units?
746 S Normandie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 746 S Normandie Ave have?
Some of 746 S Normandie Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 S Normandie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
746 S Normandie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 S Normandie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 746 S Normandie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 746 S Normandie Ave offer parking?
No, 746 S Normandie Ave does not offer parking.
Does 746 S Normandie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 746 S Normandie Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 S Normandie Ave have a pool?
No, 746 S Normandie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 746 S Normandie Ave have accessible units?
No, 746 S Normandie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 746 S Normandie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 746 S Normandie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
