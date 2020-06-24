746 S Normandie Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in a quiet neighborhood in the heart of Koreatown, 746 Normandie stands out from all else with its 1920's Brooklyn New York architectural beauty and classic style. 2 Blocks from Metro Purple/Red Line. Close to 101, 10, 110 Freeways, the location is central, providing easy access to all. The building is 10 minutes from downtown, walking distance to Wilshire Blvd, close to many restaurants and nightlife. Tenants also enjoy the creative energy of the building community. A very inspirational and comfortable home for many at Artiste Apartments.



(RLNE4245469)