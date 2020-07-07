746 N Ridgewood Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Be the first to live in this stunning contemporary Green Certified Luxury Fourplex Located In A Prime Hollywood Location near Paramount and Raleigh Studios. It Offers 3 Bedrooms And 2.5 Bathrooms In a Townhouse-style building. 3-story With Entry At The Ground Level. Beautifully Designed With An Open Floor Plan And Lots Of Natural Light Coming In From The Huge Windows. Contemporary Kitchen With Stainless Refrigerators, Dishwashers, Microwaves, And Gas Ranges. Included Are White Quartz Countertops, Luxe Bathrooms With Custom Tiles And Finishes. Private Washer/ Dryer Hook-ups In Each Unit And Central Air. Each Comes With Its Own Private 2 Car Garage And One Additional Parking Space Per Unit.