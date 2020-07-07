All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 8 2019 at 8:07 AM

746 N Ridgewood Pl

746 North Ridgewood Place · No Longer Available
Location

746 North Ridgewood Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this stunning contemporary Green Certified Luxury Fourplex Located In A Prime Hollywood Location near Paramount and Raleigh Studios. It Offers 3 Bedrooms And 2.5 Bathrooms In a Townhouse-style building. 3-story With Entry At The Ground Level. Beautifully Designed With An Open Floor Plan And Lots Of Natural Light Coming In From The Huge Windows. Contemporary Kitchen With Stainless Refrigerators, Dishwashers, Microwaves, And Gas Ranges. Included Are White Quartz Countertops, Luxe Bathrooms With Custom Tiles And Finishes. Private Washer/ Dryer Hook-ups In Each Unit And Central Air. Each Comes With Its Own Private 2 Car Garage And One Additional Parking Space Per Unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 N Ridgewood Pl have any available units?
746 N Ridgewood Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 746 N Ridgewood Pl have?
Some of 746 N Ridgewood Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 N Ridgewood Pl currently offering any rent specials?
746 N Ridgewood Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 N Ridgewood Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 746 N Ridgewood Pl is pet friendly.
Does 746 N Ridgewood Pl offer parking?
Yes, 746 N Ridgewood Pl offers parking.
Does 746 N Ridgewood Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 746 N Ridgewood Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 N Ridgewood Pl have a pool?
No, 746 N Ridgewood Pl does not have a pool.
Does 746 N Ridgewood Pl have accessible units?
No, 746 N Ridgewood Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 746 N Ridgewood Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 746 N Ridgewood Pl has units with dishwashers.

