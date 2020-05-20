746 HOWARD Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home was tastefully renovated in 2017 and is in immaculate condition. The property is approximately 1,710 sq ft on a 3,000 sq ft lot. The 2 car garage is accessed off the alley and the backyard is gated and private. The open floor plan is great for entertaining and the living room opens to the front yard. Situated in the highly sought after Oxford Triangle cul de sac neighborhood. Mintues to beaches and harbor, Abbott Kinney, restaurants and shopping. The kitchen features stainless steel Kitchen Aid french door refrigerator/freezer, wine refrigerator, Wolf range, Franke waste disposal, Shaws original farm style sink. Other features include quartzite counter tops, Shaker style cabinets, French Sierra Oak floors. New roof completed in 2019. Available for move in approximately April 10th.