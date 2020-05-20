All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 26 2020 at 6:47 AM

746 HOWARD Street

746 Howard Street · No Longer Available
Location

746 Howard Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home was tastefully renovated in 2017 and is in immaculate condition. The property is approximately 1,710 sq ft on a 3,000 sq ft lot. The 2 car garage is accessed off the alley and the backyard is gated and private. The open floor plan is great for entertaining and the living room opens to the front yard. Situated in the highly sought after Oxford Triangle cul de sac neighborhood. Mintues to beaches and harbor, Abbott Kinney, restaurants and shopping. The kitchen features stainless steel Kitchen Aid french door refrigerator/freezer, wine refrigerator, Wolf range, Franke waste disposal, Shaws original farm style sink. Other features include quartzite counter tops, Shaker style cabinets, French Sierra Oak floors. New roof completed in 2019. Available for move in approximately April 10th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 HOWARD Street have any available units?
746 HOWARD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 746 HOWARD Street have?
Some of 746 HOWARD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 HOWARD Street currently offering any rent specials?
746 HOWARD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 HOWARD Street pet-friendly?
No, 746 HOWARD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 746 HOWARD Street offer parking?
Yes, 746 HOWARD Street offers parking.
Does 746 HOWARD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 746 HOWARD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 HOWARD Street have a pool?
No, 746 HOWARD Street does not have a pool.
Does 746 HOWARD Street have accessible units?
No, 746 HOWARD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 746 HOWARD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 746 HOWARD Street has units with dishwashers.

