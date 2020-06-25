744 North MARTEL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Sophisticated furnished rental on huge 8,250 sq. ft lot in prime Melrose Village location - one block to Melrose. Huge private and hedged back yard with a large lawn area, outdoor entertaining terrace, 15' by 30' salt water pool and 8 ft. spa. High beamed ceilings grace the light filled living and dining rooms. Wood floors throughout. Fully outfitted and equipped with everything. Separate studio, office or exercise room in the newly converted garage complete with bar/kitchenette and a full bathroom. Five off-street parking spaces for owners and their guests. Walk to Melrose Village restaurants and shopping. Trader Joe's, Sprouts and Whole foods are minutes away. The owner has just completed renovating the home and front and back yard front landscaping. Landlord prefers less than 1 year, term TBD.