Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

744 North MARTEL Avenue

744 North Martel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

744 North Martel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Sophisticated furnished rental on huge 8,250 sq. ft lot in prime Melrose Village location - one block to Melrose. Huge private and hedged back yard with a large lawn area, outdoor entertaining terrace, 15' by 30' salt water pool and 8 ft. spa. High beamed ceilings grace the light filled living and dining rooms. Wood floors throughout. Fully outfitted and equipped with everything. Separate studio, office or exercise room in the newly converted garage complete with bar/kitchenette and a full bathroom. Five off-street parking spaces for owners and their guests. Walk to Melrose Village restaurants and shopping. Trader Joe's, Sprouts and Whole foods are minutes away. The owner has just completed renovating the home and front and back yard front landscaping. Landlord prefers less than 1 year, term TBD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 North MARTEL Avenue have any available units?
744 North MARTEL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 744 North MARTEL Avenue have?
Some of 744 North MARTEL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 North MARTEL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
744 North MARTEL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 North MARTEL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 744 North MARTEL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 744 North MARTEL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 744 North MARTEL Avenue offers parking.
Does 744 North MARTEL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 744 North MARTEL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 North MARTEL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 744 North MARTEL Avenue has a pool.
Does 744 North MARTEL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 744 North MARTEL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 744 North MARTEL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 744 North MARTEL Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
