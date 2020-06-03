744 N Dillon Street

Amenities

Three bedroom one and a half bath townhouse with NO SHARED WALLS set back from the street in a great Silverlake neighborhood with close proximity to foodie restaurants, parks, grocery stores, and cafes! Water, trash, full-size washer and dryer, and two tandem parking spaces included. Kitchen with granite counters complete with a pantry, dishwasher, refrigerator (included), gas range, and dining area. Big, private deck off of the living room with peek-a-boo views offers plenty of space for grilling, lounging, and more. There are even vaulted ceilings in all of the bedrooms! Dogs under 20lbs will be considered. A minimum of good credit is a must in order to call this fantastic townhouse home. Text or call Maria at 818-298-8305 to see this beautiful place.