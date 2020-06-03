All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

744 N Dillon Street

744 N Dillon St · No Longer Available
Location

744 N Dillon St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three bedroom one and a half bath townhouse with NO SHARED WALLS set back from the street in a great Silverlake neighborhood with close proximity to foodie restaurants, parks, grocery stores, and cafes! Water, trash, full-size washer and dryer, and two tandem parking spaces included. Kitchen with granite counters complete with a pantry, dishwasher, refrigerator (included), gas range, and dining area. Big, private deck off of the living room with peek-a-boo views offers plenty of space for grilling, lounging, and more. There are even vaulted ceilings in all of the bedrooms! Dogs under 20lbs will be considered. A minimum of good credit is a must in order to call this fantastic townhouse home. Text or call Maria at 818-298-8305 to see this beautiful place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 2000
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 N Dillon Street have any available units?
744 N Dillon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 744 N Dillon Street have?
Some of 744 N Dillon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 N Dillon Street currently offering any rent specials?
744 N Dillon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 N Dillon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 744 N Dillon Street is pet friendly.
Does 744 N Dillon Street offer parking?
Yes, 744 N Dillon Street offers parking.
Does 744 N Dillon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 744 N Dillon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 N Dillon Street have a pool?
No, 744 N Dillon Street does not have a pool.
Does 744 N Dillon Street have accessible units?
No, 744 N Dillon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 744 N Dillon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 744 N Dillon Street has units with dishwashers.
