All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7438 West 85TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7438 West 85TH Street
Last updated September 21 2019 at 11:13 AM

7438 West 85TH Street

7438 West 85th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7438 West 85th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Incredibly maintained & move in ready country cottage - Pool property! The white picket fence and professionally landscaped yard are just the beginning, as the back yard reveals a lovely in ground, heated pool. New Tesla / Solar City power system insures lower electric bills. The synthetic grass, beautifully covered patio, and mature trees and blooming flowers make this home an entertainers dream. Original wood floors, newer stainless appliances, washer & dryer highlight this 1 of a kind ocean side property. Pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7438 West 85TH Street have any available units?
7438 West 85TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7438 West 85TH Street have?
Some of 7438 West 85TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7438 West 85TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
7438 West 85TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7438 West 85TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7438 West 85TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 7438 West 85TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 7438 West 85TH Street offers parking.
Does 7438 West 85TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7438 West 85TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7438 West 85TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 7438 West 85TH Street has a pool.
Does 7438 West 85TH Street have accessible units?
No, 7438 West 85TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7438 West 85TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7438 West 85TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College