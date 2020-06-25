7438 West 85TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Incredibly maintained & move in ready country cottage - Pool property! The white picket fence and professionally landscaped yard are just the beginning, as the back yard reveals a lovely in ground, heated pool. New Tesla / Solar City power system insures lower electric bills. The synthetic grass, beautifully covered patio, and mature trees and blooming flowers make this home an entertainers dream. Original wood floors, newer stainless appliances, washer & dryer highlight this 1 of a kind ocean side property. Pets allowed