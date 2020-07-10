All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 743 SUNSET Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
743 SUNSET Avenue
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

743 SUNSET Avenue

743 Sunset Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

743 Sunset Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Charming California Bungalow! Newly re-modeled beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home with 400 sq ft bonus room that can be used for 3rd bedroom, office,gym, or entertainment room! This 'sweet as they come' Venice bungalow has an old fashioned front porch for you unwind your days on or entertain your friends in the oversized park-like beautifully landscaped back yard. Mixed in with the character of the original details are new stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer in the Kitchen. Separate living and dining rooms have wood-paneled ceilings and built-in cabinetry. Located just off of trendy Rose Avenue and Lincoln Blvd where such hot spots are as Clutch, Baby Blues BBQ, Juice Is Served. A stone's throw away from Abbot Kinney, you're in the heart of all that Venice has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 SUNSET Avenue have any available units?
743 SUNSET Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 743 SUNSET Avenue have?
Some of 743 SUNSET Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 743 SUNSET Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
743 SUNSET Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 SUNSET Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 743 SUNSET Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 743 SUNSET Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 743 SUNSET Avenue offers parking.
Does 743 SUNSET Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 743 SUNSET Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 SUNSET Avenue have a pool?
No, 743 SUNSET Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 743 SUNSET Avenue have accessible units?
No, 743 SUNSET Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 743 SUNSET Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 743 SUNSET Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Carlton Canyon Apartments
5826 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College