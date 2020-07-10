743 SUNSET Avenue

Amenities

Charming California Bungalow! Newly re-modeled beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home with 400 sq ft bonus room that can be used for 3rd bedroom, office,gym, or entertainment room! This 'sweet as they come' Venice bungalow has an old fashioned front porch for you unwind your days on or entertain your friends in the oversized park-like beautifully landscaped back yard. Mixed in with the character of the original details are new stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer in the Kitchen. Separate living and dining rooms have wood-paneled ceilings and built-in cabinetry. Located just off of trendy Rose Avenue and Lincoln Blvd where such hot spots are as Clutch, Baby Blues BBQ, Juice Is Served. A stone's throw away from Abbot Kinney, you're in the heart of all that Venice has to offer!