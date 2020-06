Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Single story 3 bed, 1 bath upgraded home in Van Nuys - Cute single story 3 bed, 1 bath home. Tile and wood flooring throughout, central A/C. Kitchen has been remodeled. Dishwasher and gardener services not included. The property is located close to freeways, Lake Balboa, golf courses, shopping and Metro lines. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.



(RLNE4894763)