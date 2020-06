Amenities

new construction air conditioning microwave range

welcome to this new construction 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. this home features white shaker kitchen cabinets abd quartz counter top. central air and heat with nice woodlooking vinyl flooring. This home has 3 good size rooms with nirror closet doors, and freah paint. Be the first to rent this beautiful home.

CLose to CSUN and Pierce College and public transportation.