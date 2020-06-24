742 BROOKS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Brooks Venice offers the pinnacle of indoor-outdoor living and contemporary sophistication in a swoon-worthy location. Live at the beach in this 3bd, 3.5 ba home & fulfill all your sun-filled fantasies in this LEED-certified property. Host friends for sunset cocktails overlooking Venice, cook inspired meals in your sleek kitchen or take a luxurious nap in your top-floor master sanctuary as the Southern California sun streams in. Custom finishes abound throughout while bleeding edge smart home technology keep your coastal homes safe, efficient & places in which you'll love entertaining. There are two bedrooms, bathroom & laundry on second level, & the third floor has an oversized luxurious master suite w/ walk-in closet & double vanity. This home also has AC & a bonus guest house with rooftop deck above the garage that could be used as an office or playroom! Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live close to everything great that Venice has to offer. Unique & stunning in every way!