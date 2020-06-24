All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 742 BROOKS Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
742 BROOKS Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

742 BROOKS Avenue

742 E Brooks Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

742 E Brooks Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brooks Venice offers the pinnacle of indoor-outdoor living and contemporary sophistication in a swoon-worthy location. Live at the beach in this 3bd, 3.5 ba home & fulfill all your sun-filled fantasies in this LEED-certified property. Host friends for sunset cocktails overlooking Venice, cook inspired meals in your sleek kitchen or take a luxurious nap in your top-floor master sanctuary as the Southern California sun streams in. Custom finishes abound throughout while bleeding edge smart home technology keep your coastal homes safe, efficient & places in which you'll love entertaining. There are two bedrooms, bathroom & laundry on second level, & the third floor has an oversized luxurious master suite w/ walk-in closet & double vanity. This home also has AC & a bonus guest house with rooftop deck above the garage that could be used as an office or playroom! Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live close to everything great that Venice has to offer. Unique & stunning in every way!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 BROOKS Avenue have any available units?
742 BROOKS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 BROOKS Avenue have?
Some of 742 BROOKS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 BROOKS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
742 BROOKS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 BROOKS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 742 BROOKS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 742 BROOKS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 742 BROOKS Avenue offers parking.
Does 742 BROOKS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 742 BROOKS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 BROOKS Avenue have a pool?
No, 742 BROOKS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 742 BROOKS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 742 BROOKS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 742 BROOKS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 742 BROOKS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
9337 National Blvd
9337 National Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College