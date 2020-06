Amenities

This charming home is just moments away from The Grove/Farmers Market in L.A. It’s a Spanish 2 bedroom 1 bath house built in the 1920s. Recently refurbished, it has a new kitchen and new bathroom….central air…..all new stainless appliances. It is rare to find such a beautiful and well-maintained home in this highly-desired location. Hurry! This gem will move quickly.