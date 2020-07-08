741 W 24th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

*Little Jewel* Great Corner Location Quiet Secure 1 level Condo has 2Bedrooms 1 full Bath Newly installed high quality Laminate flooring thru-out entire living/bedroom and hallway areas. Beautifully remodeled granite kitchen and Tiled flooring and all stainless appliances that include side by side refrigerator New built-in microwave and gas stove and dishwasher. Stackable Washer & Dryer located in the hallway area by the front entry door.@ 2 car secure covered spaces and one locker storage. This building complex Common area deck comes with lounge chairs and tables to sit and relax with a beautiful Super View Downtown LA ,Vincent Thomas Bridge, Long Beach, Dana Point, and Cabrillo beach breakwater views. this complex also has a large common laundry area and also an additional common bathroom with a shower. A Must See to Appreciate.