All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 741 W 24th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
741 W 24th Street
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

741 W 24th Street

741 West 24th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Coastal San Pedro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

741 West 24th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
*Little Jewel* Great Corner Location Quiet Secure 1 level Condo has 2Bedrooms 1 full Bath Newly installed high quality Laminate flooring thru-out entire living/bedroom and hallway areas. Beautifully remodeled granite kitchen and Tiled flooring and all stainless appliances that include side by side refrigerator New built-in microwave and gas stove and dishwasher. Stackable Washer & Dryer located in the hallway area by the front entry door.@ 2 car secure covered spaces and one locker storage. This building complex Common area deck comes with lounge chairs and tables to sit and relax with a beautiful Super View Downtown LA ,Vincent Thomas Bridge, Long Beach, Dana Point, and Cabrillo beach breakwater views. this complex also has a large common laundry area and also an additional common bathroom with a shower. A Must See to Appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 W 24th Street have any available units?
741 W 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 741 W 24th Street have?
Some of 741 W 24th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 W 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
741 W 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 W 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 741 W 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 741 W 24th Street offer parking?
No, 741 W 24th Street does not offer parking.
Does 741 W 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 741 W 24th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 W 24th Street have a pool?
No, 741 W 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 741 W 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 741 W 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 741 W 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 741 W 24th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College