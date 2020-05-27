7405 PYRAMID Place

Amenities
Situated behind gates featuring immense privacy, this storied celebrity enclave features incredible views on its own promontory. Completely remodeled with no expense spared, this 6 bed Smart Home boasts grand scale, floor-to-ceilings of glass, & imported fixtures. A breathtaking Master boasts 180 degree views of the city, ocean & beyond. Having hosted hundreds of celebrities, this home is an entertainer's paradise w/ a large motor court, enormous backyard w/ sparkling pool, spa, fire-pit, outdoor movie projector and massive roof deck. Built w/ the true musician in mind, 2 of the bedrooms are sound-proofed and recording studio ready. Equipped with the latest technology, this eco-friendly home is powered by solar w/ a high-end security system, neon lighting, heated floors and fully equipped gym. Ideally situated steps from Runyon Canyon w/ views of the Hollywood sign, this is a rare opportunity to own a piece of LA history w/ every amenity imaginable primed for the discerning Buyer.