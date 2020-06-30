All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

7403 La Tijera Blvd

7403 South La Tijera Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7403 South La Tijera Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
gym
pool
dog park
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,150* /mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,170* /mo
2 to 6 month lease: $2,990* /mo
1 to 2 month lease: $2,290* /mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Discover the best of Los Angeles, with this one-bedroom Playa Del Rey apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this airy Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, stylish living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support. (ID #LAX271)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Los Angeles, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

King Bed, 70.8in/180cm
Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

Pet Friendly
Dog Park/Run
Swimming Pool
Gym
Indoor Parking
Courtyard
Elevator
Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished apartment is situated in Playa del Rey, South Bay, Los Angeles. Located about three miles south of Venice Beach and wedged between Marina Del Rey and El Segundo, it is a residential community on the shore. During weekends, locals take long strolls on Vista Del Mar or camp out at Dockweiler State Beach, one of L.A.s most intimate beaches. For bike lovers, the Marvin Braude Bike Trail provides access to almost every beach town in the city. Hop on the trail in Playa del Rey and bike north to Malibu or down south to Torrance. Playa del Ray is an ideal neighborhood for easy going responsibles and families to call home.

A Few Things To Note

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7403 La Tijera Blvd have any available units?
7403 La Tijera Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7403 La Tijera Blvd have?
Some of 7403 La Tijera Blvd's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7403 La Tijera Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7403 La Tijera Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7403 La Tijera Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7403 La Tijera Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 7403 La Tijera Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 7403 La Tijera Blvd offers parking.
Does 7403 La Tijera Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7403 La Tijera Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7403 La Tijera Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 7403 La Tijera Blvd has a pool.
Does 7403 La Tijera Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7403 La Tijera Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7403 La Tijera Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7403 La Tijera Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

