7403 HAWTHORN Avenue

Brand new charming bungalow house ,2 bedrooms ,2.5 bathrooms, fully furnished , located in the best area of Hollywood! Very private and beautiful backyard, walking distance to the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the famous Runyon Canyon, 15 minutes to Beverly Hills, Downtown LA, 25 minutes to Santa Monica beach. Two master suites, 3 balconies, living room/dining with 2 TV's and surround sound in the entire house, 2 car parking, easy access to any location in Los Angeles . It also includes a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. note ! it's the back house not the front house the address is 7403 1/2 Hawthorn ave by vista pl in the back of the main house in hawthorn , each house has his own yard and totally separated .