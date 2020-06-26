740 W 25th Street

Amenities

Built in 2005, this luxury OCEAN VIEW town home has views of the ocean, LA Harbor, bridge, lighthouse and mountains from nearly every room! Plus it has a PRIVATE ROOF TOP DECK with amazing views! Travertine flooring throughout the spacious, open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen and granite counters, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage. The living room opens family style to the dining area with recessed lighting and fireplace for chilly nights. Both the dining and living room areas have slider access to the large patio with ocean views! The master suite is large with walk in closet, over-sized jetted tub and marble shower, dual sinks and granite counters. There's also a slider to a viewing balcony so the cool ocean breeze finds its way to this level of the home as well. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a full bath with European style vanity and marble shower. Attached, private 2-car garage!!! The garage leads directly to the laundry/mud room area. This is a great place for extra storage, kids to drop back packs etc...plus washer and dryer included without warranty! As if all this wasn't enough value for you....remember....there's a private roof top deck!!!