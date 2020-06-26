All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

740 W 25th Street

740 West 25th Street · No Longer Available




Location

740 West 25th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built in 2005, this luxury OCEAN VIEW town home has views of the ocean, LA Harbor, bridge, lighthouse and mountains from nearly every room! Plus it has a PRIVATE ROOF TOP DECK with amazing views! Travertine flooring throughout the spacious, open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen and granite counters, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage. The living room opens family style to the dining area with recessed lighting and fireplace for chilly nights. Both the dining and living room areas have slider access to the large patio with ocean views! The master suite is large with walk in closet, over-sized jetted tub and marble shower, dual sinks and granite counters. There's also a slider to a viewing balcony so the cool ocean breeze finds its way to this level of the home as well. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a full bath with European style vanity and marble shower. Attached, private 2-car garage!!! The garage leads directly to the laundry/mud room area. This is a great place for extra storage, kids to drop back packs etc...plus washer and dryer included without warranty! As if all this wasn't enough value for you....remember....there's a private roof top deck!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 W 25th Street have any available units?
740 W 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 W 25th Street have?
Some of 740 W 25th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 W 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
740 W 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 W 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 740 W 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 740 W 25th Street offer parking?
Yes, 740 W 25th Street offers parking.
Does 740 W 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 740 W 25th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 W 25th Street have a pool?
No, 740 W 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 740 W 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 740 W 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 740 W 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 W 25th Street has units with dishwashers.
