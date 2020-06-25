740 North VISTA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

An oasis in charming Melrose Village! A completely renovated house, artfully blending Spanish architecture and highest quality modern amenities. Gated and set on a large lot, walking distance to fine restaurants and shops, this is the perfect entertaining home. Amazing gourmet kitchen has state of the art appliances and opens to family room with gas fireplace, all looking out to large salt-water pool with beach-entry and 15 person hot tub. This meticulous home has a beautiful living room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, and the formal dining room has french doors and custom built cabinetry. A sun filled hall leads to large master suite with travertine tile bathroom, spa tub, walk-in shower, and double sinks. A loft/office overlooks the master bedroom and pool, and opens to delightful Sunset Terrace. There are two family bedrooms and two additional travertine tile bathrooms. This exceptional home has gleaming wood floors, skylights, walk-in closets, built-in outdoor barbecue.