Last updated May 28 2019 at 2:05 AM

740 North VISTA Street

740 North Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

740 North Vista Street, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
An oasis in charming Melrose Village! A completely renovated house, artfully blending Spanish architecture and highest quality modern amenities. Gated and set on a large lot, walking distance to fine restaurants and shops, this is the perfect entertaining home. Amazing gourmet kitchen has state of the art appliances and opens to family room with gas fireplace, all looking out to large salt-water pool with beach-entry and 15 person hot tub. This meticulous home has a beautiful living room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, and the formal dining room has french doors and custom built cabinetry. A sun filled hall leads to large master suite with travertine tile bathroom, spa tub, walk-in shower, and double sinks. A loft/office overlooks the master bedroom and pool, and opens to delightful Sunset Terrace. There are two family bedrooms and two additional travertine tile bathrooms. This exceptional home has gleaming wood floors, skylights, walk-in closets, built-in outdoor barbecue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 North VISTA Street have any available units?
740 North VISTA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 North VISTA Street have?
Some of 740 North VISTA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 North VISTA Street currently offering any rent specials?
740 North VISTA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 North VISTA Street pet-friendly?
No, 740 North VISTA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 740 North VISTA Street offer parking?
Yes, 740 North VISTA Street offers parking.
Does 740 North VISTA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 North VISTA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 North VISTA Street have a pool?
Yes, 740 North VISTA Street has a pool.
Does 740 North VISTA Street have accessible units?
No, 740 North VISTA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 740 North VISTA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 740 North VISTA Street does not have units with dishwashers.
